I’ll Try To Keep Leeds United In The EPL – Sam Allardyce

Leeds United have sacked manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss, Sam Allardyce in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Sam recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was really shocked to receive the call because he never expected any EPL jobs at this stage of the season.

He, however, added that it is now time for him and his players to try and keep such an amazing club in the EPL.

His words, “I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season [this would happen]. I thought there would be no jobs,”

“I could have done with more time, but we’ve got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.”

“We can only do what we can try and achieve, from my point of view, that is stopping the goals from going in.”

“We’ve conceded 28 goals in the last 10 or 12 games and that has to stop if we’re going to get out of trouble. We’re needing to score three goals every game to win.”

“If we’re left to do that, that will be impossible. I’m doing all I can with the staff to try and get the players out of trouble.”