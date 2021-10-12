I’m A Better Golfer Than Courtois – Bale

Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale has come out to say that he is the best golfer at the club. He recently revealed this as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, Thibaut Courtois is also a very good golf player but his skills on the court cannot be compared to his own abilities.

Bale added that he even creates time to watch golf tournaments in Madrid from time to time.

His words, “There are only two of us playing golf in the Real Madrid dressing room, so without a doubt I’m the No 1 golfer on the team. Thibaut Courtois is the other one who plays, but he’s not better than me.”

“Whenever I get the chance and there’s a golf tournament nearby, I come to watch it. It’s amazing the atmosphere, the crowd, the good weather and, on top of that, honestly, these guys play very well.”

“It’s unbelievable how well they play for the pressure they’re under. Football is different because you have pressure, but you also have a referee to deal with. The thing is, golf is a much more mental game; I feel more pressure here than in front of 80,000 spectators.”