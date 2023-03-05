I’m A Huge Jude Bellingham Fan – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come out to say that he is a big fan of Jude Bellingham. This is coming amid rumors linking the Englishman with a move to Anfield, and fan have been reacting.

According to him, the midfielder is an incredible player, especially for his age, and he is the only one who knows his ceiling the way his career is currently going.

Trent added that Bellingham can achieve whatever he wants to because he has everything a footballer needs to excel.

His words, “He’s an incredible player, especially for his age,”

“I think, deep down, only he knows his ceiling. I think there isn’t really one. He can achieve what he wants to. He’s got everything he needs to go and do that. He’s one of those players that you just enjoy watching, enjoy seeing. The sky’s the limit for him – he’s an incredible player and an incredible person.”