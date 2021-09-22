I’m A Superior Fighter At A Lower Weight – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to insist that he is as solid as a rock despite reducing in size. This is coming after he got mocked for slimming down for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

According to him, slimming down hasn’t made him lose his strength and he is actually a superior fighter at a lower weight.

AJ added that he is not focusing on his weight at the moment because he is concentrating on his training.

His words, “I’m going to come in light. Run around the ring, try not to get hit.”

“I’ll be on my bike all night. I don’t want to get out of 140 heartbeats per minute, so I’m really skinny.”

“Listen, I’m as solid as a rock. I’m strong, I’m good at the weight. I don’t really focus on my weight. It’s just training. I just put in the work.”

“These are different opponents and I’ve learnt about training for specific opponents. These guys go longer rounds.”

“When you’re knocking out guys in three or four rounds, it’s different. I studied boxing and what works for me and weight is not a priority.”

“For me it was just a good time, a good fight. Will we top that? Maybe. Let’s see if Usyk wants to go down that route.”

“Let’s see if he can put me in some adversity and if I can put him in some adversity.”

“As you saw with the Ruiz fight, even though it was a tough night I just kept getting up.”

“I’ll always get up on my feet and try to fight. I’ll always give you entertaining nights.”

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, OBE (born 15 October 1989) is a British professional boxer who is a two-time unified heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles since December 2019 and previously between 2016 and June 2019. At regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2014 to 2016.

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born on 15 October 1989 in Watford, Hertfordshire, the son of Yeta and Robert Joshua. His mother is Nigerian, while his father is of Nigerian and Irish ancestry. Joshua’s Nigerian background can be specifically traced back to the Yoruba people, amongst whom he is of aristocratic rank.

His cousin, Ben Ileyemi, is also a professional boxer. The pair made their professional debuts together in 2013. Joshua spent some of his early years in Nigeria as a boarding school student at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

Following his parents’ divorce when he was 12, he returned to the UK halfway through Year Seven to join Kings Langley Secondary School. Growing up on the Meriden Estate in Garston, Hertfordshire, he was called “Femi” by his friends and former teachers, due to his middle name, Oluwafemi. He excelled at football and athletics and broke his school’s Year Nine 100 m record with a time of 11.6 seconds.