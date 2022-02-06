    Login
    I’m Back On Social Media – Lewis Hamilton

    Popular Formula one star, Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media. He returned eight weeks since he controversially lost to Max Verstappen in 2021’s final race, and fans have been reacting.

    Lewis wrote, “I’ve been gone now I’m back.”

    In what would have been a record-breaking eighth world title, Hamilton was cruising to victory in Abu Dhabi until a crash from Williams’ Nicholas Latifi set in motion a series of events that would see a final-lap shootout between the two title-contenders.

