I’m Capable Of Turning Things Around At Chelsea – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that he continues to feel the support of the players and the club’s ownership despite their struggles. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, managers like Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp also took time to get things going at their different clubs, so he believes he’ll need some time to prove his worth.

Potter added that he is capable of turning things around at Chelsea, and he only needs time.

His words, “I think Pep was there a year before they won anything, and then obviously Mikel and Juergen took a bit of time,”

“It may be different for me, but I don’t put a timescale on it…

“I know that I’m capable and I know the quality that I have. I have the full support of the owners and the players and the staff here. And you can see by the support that we have out there, it’s fantastic.”

“There will always be people that have doubt, but I’m not here to convince anybody. I’m here to do my work. And then if that convinces them, that’s fine.”