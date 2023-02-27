I’m Cuter Now That The Swelling From My Plastic Surgery Has Gone Down – Madonna

Popular singer, Madonna has come out to admit to getting plastic surgery two weeks after her unrecognizable appearance at the 2023 Grammys. Recall that she had earlier said that it was the closeup from a long lens camera that distorted her face and made it appear rounder and puffier than it actually was.

Flaunting a new photo of her posing in ripped jeans and a ‘Spiritually Hungry’ hat hours ago, Madonna wrote, “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

WOW.