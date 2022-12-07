I’m Desperate To Prove My Worth At The World Cup – Maddison

England midfielder, James Maddison has come out to say that he is desperate to get in on the action at the World Cup. This is coming after being left on the bench for all four games so far, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, every player wants to play and he is no different because he is very desperate to be on the pitch and prove his worth in Qatar.

Maddison, however, added that he recently learnt that involvement doesn’t always mean minutes on the pitch.

His words, “Involvement doesn’t always mean minutes on the pitch and that’s something that I’ve probably learned in the last few weeks of being out here.”

“Of course, every player wants to play and I’m no different, I’m desperate to get out there and show what I can do but it’s one of them. It’s my first major tournament at senior level and it’s brilliant to be a part of. It’s such a learning curve and you gain so much experience on a daily basis without even realising on how it works and what it takes to be successful.”