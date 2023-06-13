I’m Done Giving People More Than They Give Back, It’s Me Season Now – Denrele Edun

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun is celebrating his 42 birthday today. He recently shared stylish new photos of himself on social media, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite being known for giving people more than they can give back all his life, he is currently ready to focus on himself alone.

Denrele added that he has decided to be more selfish with himself because the streets are slippery.

His words, “THIS IS 42!

HAPPY 42ND BIRTHDAY TO ME!

THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE DENRELE!

Welcome to my Era of BAD ASS-ERY;

A Nuclear Explosive Nerve Wracking Molten Lava Overflow of SEXINESS!

See, I put my heart out there and give it 100% or 150%. Maybe my problem is I LOVE too much. I love too hard. I love too fast. I give people more than they can give back. I don’t ask for a lot back.

But now, it’s a ME ERA!

I’m saving up all that Energy and Love for ME alone!

Gotta be SELFish cos these Streets don show me shege!

IDAN no get Age cos e dey Young as time dey go!”

WOW.