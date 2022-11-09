I’m Embracing The Challenge At Chelsea – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that he is ready for the extra scrutiny and pressure at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if he wanted a nice easy life, he could have quite easily stayed working at Brighton, but he accepted the Chelsea job because he loves a challenge.

Potter added that Chelsea is one of the best football clubs in the world, and he is honored to be its manager.

His words, “I would say it is a little bit unfair to assess Chelsea now because the change of ownership has happened. We are on a new direction, a new path and ultimately that is part of the challenge.”

“If I wanted a nice easy life, I could have quite easily stayed working at Brighton in the Premier League and signed a new contract and been absolutely OK.”

“And I wouldn’t have had too many questions about myself or pressure or sacking or anything like that, but the reason to come here, one of the reasons to come here as there were many, it’s a fantastic football club, potentially one of the best in the world that can compete for any major trophy.”

“We all know we are not at that point now and we haven’t been for two or three years is the reality if you look at the league table and the points difference between the top two. So, OK, how do you get there? That’s hard work, pain and suffering and moving forward it is learning and developing and that’s why we’re here.”