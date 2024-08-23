I’m Excited To Train Under Mauricio Pochettino – Sergino Dest

American defender, Sergino Dest has come out to say that he is excited to work under new USA national team manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Poch has been successful at big clubs across Europe, so it will surely be a nice experience to train under him.

Dest added that he hopes to be back on the pitch in early 2025 when he recovers fully from his injury.

His words, “I set in my mind end of January, but I have to see how it goes, step by step. So if it goes worse or whatever, for any reason, I have to wait. The thing that I have to make sure is that my knee is perfect and then I can play. So if I need a little bit longer, I will take it because this is a really big injury.”

On the national team, “I haven’t been with the team in the last camp because obviously I’m injured so I have nothing to do there, but I will go probably in the near future, in October camp or November. I try to be with the team and will ask them to stay there with the chemistry and everything, to support them.”

Yeah, it is [exciting]. Obviously, he’s been a coach for big clubs and he’s a well-known coach. That will be a nice experience to train under him.

That’s exciting. We’ll see and hopefully it can help all of us … to have a really great result at the 2026 World Cup, you know? Because we are the home country. We need to take it step by step because he is not there yet.”

