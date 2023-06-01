I’m Focused On The Scottish Cup Final, Not Tottenham Links – Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou has come out to say that the reported interest from Tottenham doesn’t register with him as he prepares for the Scottish Cup final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands the media and fans love to speculate on such things, but he is fully focused on winning the Scottish Cup final with Celtic before the season ends.

Ange added that he and his players worked really hard to get themselves in their current position, so he cannot let his mind wonder.

His words, “I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things.”

“But we’ve worked really really hard to get ourselves in this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it’s just not who I am.”

“Our supporters want to roll up on cup day and celebrate and make sure it’s a special day,”

“Because anything I say now, will mean absolutely zero if we don’t win on Saturday. I can tell you that. That’s my focus because it’s my responsibility. That won’t change. I’ve been pretty clear on that.”

“It’s a massive role to be manager of this football club and for me to be dismissive of potentially our biggest game of the year is just not going to happen.”