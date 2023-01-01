I’m Grateful To My Wife For 22 Years Of Marriage – RMD

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today. He recently posted a photo of them together on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to his wife for giving him 22 years and counting of marriage, and he prays their love will keep growing.

His words, “22 years and counting! Thank you Abk!”

“Ps. solomon, Glo staff and Bimbo no need to screenshot and send. She knows. I’ve permission to post anything but I’ve chosen to respect myself and post just one.”

“#RMDSaysSo #WeddingAnniversary #22years”

WOW.