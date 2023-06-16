I’m Grateful To Portable For His Constant Love And Care – BabyMama

Popular singer, Portable’s fourth babymama, Ashabi Simple has come out to shower him with praises for being an amazing partner and father. She recently had her say while sharing new photos from their child’s naming ceremony, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is grateful to Portable for his love and care throughout their relationship, and if love is a crime, she would rather remain a sinner.

Ashabi added that she can only pray he remains in her life forever, as a father and lover.

Her words, “Congratulations to us Okikiolami @portablebaeby has we welcome a new prince to Badmus family , May God guide and protect him , make him grow in his wisdom , knowledge and understanding, May evil never befall us all , God protection on us , good health and peace of mind I pray for 🙏

Oko mi @portablebaeby thanks so much for your love and care , thanks so much for standing by me thanks so much for being d real MR TALK & DO 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 baba atanda , you no go fall darling, may God bless all your doings, gives you more wisdom knowledge and the understanding you need in journey of life 🙏

If loving you is a crime , I would rather remain a sinner than experiencing loving any other person except you , Aridunnu mi pray you remain this forever in my life stay bless and prosper daddy boys

Appreciate everyone for their congratulatory messages and comments , may good things never seize in your home aswell 🙏”

