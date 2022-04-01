I’m Grateful To See The Love Bruce Willis Has Received Since His Disease Was Revealed – Daughter

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout Willis has come out to share a sweet photo of herself and her dad on social media. She recently had her say after an announcement that he is stepping away from acting due to a health issue, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, sharing the personal news was difficult because the family didn’t know how it will be received, but it has been nothing but love from the world so far.

Scout added that she is grateful for the love shown to her dad and she is pleased to hear what her father means to everyone.

Her words, “Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received. There’s always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world.”

“I’d hoped for some love and compassion. I truly never could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.”

“I am so grateful for your love. I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out.”

WOW.