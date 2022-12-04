I’m Happy Argentina Has Moved A Step Forward In Qatar – Messi

I will not celebrate my personal milestone of reaching 1,000 professional matches, Lionel Messi has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the only emotion he is feeling at the moment is pure joy at the fact that Argentina has moved a step further in the tournament.

Messi added that it was a really difficult game because he and his teammates hadn’t recovered well from the group-stage clashes.

His words, “I am very happy for taking another step forward, achieving another objective,”

“It was a very strong and difficult match — we knew it was going to be this way. We didn’t have much time to rest up and we were concerned as we knew it was going to be a physical match and they were very strong.”

“This was a tough game, tough game, we didn’t have much rest, we had not really recovered well. It was a very physical game as well.

“When we found out we had to play again in three days, we said it was crazy and not enough rest, but at the same time we wanted to be here for what it feels like and for what this represents and for our fans.”