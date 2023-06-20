I’m Happy With My Super Eagles Players – Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has come out to say that his team deserves to be top of their group in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite the tough matches along the way, he is glad that his players did not give up until they achieved their goal.

Jose added that Nigeria was clearly the best in the group, and he is very happy with his players.

His words, “Our team qualified. It was a hard match but our team never gave up. We fought till the end. Sierra Leone did a fantastic job,”

“In the first half, we created seven to eight clear opportunities and only scored twice [and it was the same] in the second half. But, you have to win. It was a very good match.”

“After 2-2, it was not easy here with the atmosphere, but they kept fighting. I think it was 4-4 three years ago in Abuja, but the players scored after 2-2 down to put us in the first position, our real position.”

“Our team is the best in this group. I think we did a good job on Sunday, against a good team. It was a very hard match. I am very happy with my players. Congratulations to my players because it is not easy.”