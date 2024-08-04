I’m Hungry To Impress Under Kompany – Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich has come out to ssy that he has been impressed with the impact Vincent Kompany has had at the club thus far. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kompany’s style of play is already evident after a few training sessions, and it is clear the Belgian coach wants to play attacking football at his new club.

Kimmich added tha he is very hungry to impress next season, and he expects an ambitious Bayern Munich team from the first game till the last.

His words, “You could already see a certain thumbprint. I think it was nice for the spectators too, it went back and forth. Both teams played attacking football and pressed one-on-one. I’m very hungry for the new season and we have ambitious goals together.”

Eberl added, “It was a very good and positive conversation. We will have further discussions. I think the general perception in Germany does not do him justice. Joshua was an important player for FC Bayern for many years and should continue to be so in the future.”

WOW.