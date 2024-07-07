I’m Just A Focused Penalty Kick Taker – Ivan Toney

England striker, Ivan Toney has come out to insist that he has no reason to change his no-look penalty style. He recently had his say after scoring in England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final shootout win over Switzerland, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is just a focused penalty-kick taker who is never under pressure from the spot, so it is always simple rolling it into the back of the net.

Toney added that people might think his no-look penalty style is crazy, but it keeps working for him.

His words, “I wouldn’t say [I felt] pressure. I always have my own routine, I’m just focused and do what I always do: just take my time and roll it into the back of the net. I never look at the ball. It’s just my routine. Some people may see it as crazy but that’s my routine and I’m going to stick to it. It’s been working and it can work whenever it’s needed.”

WOW.