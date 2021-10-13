I’m Loving Life At Leicester City – Lookman

Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman has come out to say that he is loving every minute at the club. He recently revealed this after his consistent performances from the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to him, understanding his teammates was going to take some time but he is clearly gelling better as the weeks go by.

Lookman added that he is focused on learning under his new manager and improving his football.

His words, “Loving every minute of it here, another big week ahead.”

“Understanding my teammates was going to take some time and obviously for them to understand me also with my movements, so as time goes on, I think we’ll gel better together.”

“I’m loving it, I’m loving every single minute. I’m trying to learn and just be a sponge and get as much information as I can.”

“It’s my job to be ready, to be available for all the games and that’s what I look to do. I just look forward to every single game.”

“Every game is important. I think if we battle and show our quality as we did [against Millwall].”