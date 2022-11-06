I’m Married To The Devil – Skales

Popular singer, Skales has come out to share a snippet from a diss track he recorded against his wife Precious, as he continues to mourn his late mum. He recently shared the recording via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The lyrics were, “Rest in peace to mama John. I ain’t never I’m a mama’s son. Never thought that I would be married to the devil. My life is a movie.. that shit is on another level. Ain’t no much to discuss. It’s too much to bear, I’m just filled with disgust. I lost my queen to the evil of this cold world. Now it’s just me alone against the whole world.”

