I’m Not A Tourist, I’m A Rocketman – Machine Gun Kelly

Popular rapper-turned-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly has come out to blast his haters at the 2022 American Music Awards. He recently addressed those who have disapproved of his stylistic change-ups while accepting the Favorite Rock Artist award on Sunday night, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there have been some people in the rock community who have called him a tourist in recent times, and he just wants to say that they are so wrong, because he is a rocketman.

Machine Gun Kelly added that he’ll be petitioning for larger mic stands when next he receives an award.

