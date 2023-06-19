I’m Not Acting Like An Agent For MUFC In England Camp – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to respond to claims that he has been tapping up Chelsea midfielder and club target, Mason Mount. He recently had his say amid Manchester United’s bid to sign the England player in the summer window, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is not very sure what goes on behind the scenes at Old Trafford, so whatever player comes in this summer would be down to the club.

Shaw added that he just likes to have a bit of banter with English players the club is linked with.

His words, “Yeah, obviously he’s not here. I think it’s all just a bit of banter really. We have a joke and a laugh about it. I am not too sure what goes on behind the scenes. It’s to do with the club really. When we’re here and together, we have a joke, but like I said, I don’t know too much what’s going on.”