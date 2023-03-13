I’m Not Dating Cute Abiola, I Have A Man I’m Answerable To – Biodun Okeowo

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has come out to react to allegations of being romantically involved with skit maker, Cute Abiola. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is fed up with getting bullied for what she never did, so it is time she addressed the nonsense allegations with curses.

Biodun added that she has a man and kids she is answerable to, so people should stop spreading lies about her.

Her words, “This post is just few of how I’ve been bullied each time I post, bullied for what I never did… since how many months..? Yet I can’t post in peace!”

“I think it’s time i address this nonsense…. And it’s sure gonna come with curses.”

“That lie has lingered for too long. Guess my silence means acceptance of that sh*t!!!”

“Because I have my man and children that I’m answerable to!”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.