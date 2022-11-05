I’m Not Giving Up On Donny van de Beek – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Donny van de Beek must improve when given the chance to prove his worth at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he is not giving up on the midfielder just yet, he knows he can play better than he played vs Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

Erik added that Donny definitely delivered what he expected in terms of positioning, pressing and in transition, but more is needed.

His words, “He had a good preseason and then got injured, now he is back,”

“I think it was a decent performance [against Sociedad] but he can do better. I know him very well [from Ajax].”

“He delivered what I expected in terms of positioning, pressing and in the transition. I can only talk about him [at United] from my time here and I think he can do more.”