    I’m Not Interested In Bringing Messi To My Saudi Arabian Club -Turki Al-Dabaan

    Sports

    The president of Saudi side, Al-Tai, Turki Al-Dabaan has come out to say that he is not interested in signing Lionel Messi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he is not interested in signing a supposed world-class player who also turns into a spectator when top teams like Bayern Munich come around.

    Turki added that he would rather stick to his current who will give everything for his football club.

    His words, “I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium like Messi in front of Bayern Munich.”

