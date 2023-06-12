I’m Not Sure I’ll Be Playing For Ajax Next Season – Timber

Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber has come out to offer hope to supposed suitors, Manchester United and Liverpool. He recently hinted that he could be lured away from Ajax this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know if he would stay at Ajax this season, but he is currently not in talks with the club.

Timber added that his agent has discussed with Ajax a few times but nothing is on the table at this point.

His words, “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t stay that. I’m not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it’s not like we’re talking about anything right now.”