I’m Open To Playing Football In Saudi Arabia – Lingard

Former Manchester United forward, Jesse Lingard has come out to say that he is open to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has never ruled out any team or league when it comes to transfers, so it will be all about doing what is right for him at this point in his career.

Lingard added that he just wants to play football at the end of the say, so nothing else matters.

His words, “I’ve never ruled any team out, any club out, so for me it’s picking the right team. It’s got to be right for me. I just want to play football at the end of the day. The project has got to be well-suited for me. The team’s got to be good and in the right direction. Literally, it’s just regular game time. I’m still hungry, I’m working hard and I’m going to be ready when called upon.”

“Saudi Arabia are doing big things. In the next year or so, the next couple of years, it will be one of the hot spots to go to. I’m not really surprised big names are moving out there, they’re doing big things. It’s something I’m obviously going to consider as well, I’ve not ruled that out either. It’s just got to be right for me at the end of the day.”