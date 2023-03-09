I’m Proud And Grateful To Be Arsenal’s Manager – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to respond to speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. This is coming ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League tie against Sporting CP, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, rumors about the future is something that managers or players can’t control during their management years, but he can assure everyone that he is currently focused on his job at Arsenal.

Arteta added that he is very proud and grateful to be Arsenal manager, so he will not be losing focus anytime soon.

His words, “It’s things that managers or players can’t control what is written,”

“What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it.”