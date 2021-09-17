I’m Proud To Be A Grandmother – Toyin Saraki

Wife of ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Toyin Saraki has come out to flaunt a picture of one of her two grandchildren. She recently shared the photo on social media, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Her words, “It is often said that a new mother’s duties are to eat, feed, sleep, rinse and repeat. As a grandmother of two wonderfully breastfed babies, I have also learnt that grandmothers must strive to be understanding, respectful and supportive of new mothers needs, to achieve the success-filled gift of early and exclusive breastfeeding!”

