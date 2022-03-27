I’m Scared Of Trusting Anyone Completely Again – Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has come out to say that she suffers from social anxiety disorder after she was betrayed by friends. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she used to hang out with a lot of female friends when she was much younger, but all that changed when some of them went as far as drugging her to breach the trust she had in them.

Huddah added that she is currently scared of trusting anyone wholeheartedly again.

Her words, “I used to be the girl with almost 20 girls in my house daily drinking and chewing Khat. Doing drugs. Thay all betrayed me and some even drugged me,”

“I am very scared of trusting anyone to that level. My friends don’t even know where I stay. I don’t invite anyone into my house and I rarely go to people’s houses even, cause I am scared of letting anyone that close. But slowly I am opening up. I have major social anxiety.”

WOW.