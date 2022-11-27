    Login
    I’m Shocked Twitter Is Still Alive After RIP Twitter Hashtags – Elon Musk

    Twitter owner, Elon Musk has come out to blast critics who predicted the platform will die under his leadership. He recently had his say via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

    Elon wrote, “Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something.”

    “Maybe we’ve gone to heaven/hell & don’t know it.”

    WOW.

