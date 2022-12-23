I’m So Proud Of Emiliano Martinez – Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery has come out to say that he plans to speak to Emiliano Martinez about his celebrations following Argentina’s World Cup win. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Martinez is just overwhelmed with joy because when you have big emotions as a footballer, it could be hard to control sometimes.

Emery added that he is so proud of the Argentine goalie and he can’t wait for him to return.

His words, “When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,”

“I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it.”

“We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing.”

“He’s coming back next week,”

“I want him to rest now because after big emotion and hard work, he has to have some days off to rest then he’ll come back to work with us.”