I’m Sorry, I Thought Everyone Knew I Was Divorced – Hulk Hogan

Popular WWE star, Hulk Hogan has come out to confirm that he and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel are divorced. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his latest Facebook and Instagram posts are of him and his current girlfriend, and he is officially divorced.

Hulk added that he is sorry for the controversy because he thought everyone knew already.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced.

“Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

