I’m Sure Chioma Hasn’t Fully Recovered From Ifeanyi’s Death – Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out to blast Davido for confirming he has a son in the UK. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was very insensitive of Davido to talk about his second son when it is not even up to a year since he and Chioma lost their son, Ifeanyi.

Uche added that he is certain that Chioma has not fully recovered from the mourning, so Davido should stop running his mouth.

His words, “I’ve been Crying after seeing David New interview, E never even reach one year WEY Ifeanyi go, and you already announcing you had another, OGA it’s too EARLY, sounds so INSENSITIVE to CHIOM CHIOM. I’m sure she never even recover fully from MOURNING. It would have been ok if you Dey do #POLYGAMY or not MARRIED, There is Time for Everything, you no fit even wait for one year before making this Announcement, really?”

