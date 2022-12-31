I’m The Strongest Person I Know – Judy Austin Edochie

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie has jumped on Instagram to sing her praise. She recently flaunted a photo of herself then proceeded to hail herself in the caption, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she is the most beautiful woman in the world, and she is not just beautiful on the outside, she is beautiful on the inside as well.

Judy added that she is the best mother in the world and the strongest person she knows.

Her words, “Her Excellency.

Ijele Nwanyi

Owkuluokalisia

The most beautiful woman in the world.

Beautiful In and Out.

God’s precious Gift to this world.

An Angel with a Heart of Gold.

Apple of her husband’s eyes.

The best Mother in the world.

The best sister and daughter to her family.

The most loyal and caring friend.

An EAGLE that is rarely seen but much be adored when ever she steps out!!!

The heart that forgives so her light continues to SHINE and overcome every obstacles thrown at it.

The STRONGEST woman I know!!!

And the list goes on…

Oh how I love you Strong woman.

Above all, God loves me too much.

:

31st dec Queen…”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.