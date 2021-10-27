I’m Tired Of Tabloids Spreading Fake News With My Name – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has hit back at reports of a rift between himself and Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer. He recently revealed that the reports are not true and should be ignored completely.

According to him, rumors saying he snubbed Ole are very false and he is only addressing it out of respect to his manager, the club and the fans.

Pogba added that he is fed up with tabloid press trying to gain attention with 100% fake news.

His words, “Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100% fake news. Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see.”

“The only reason I address this b.s. is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better you are, they have no shame and will say just anything with no basis AT ALL.”