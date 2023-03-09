I’m Too Busy To Have Time For Dating – Korra Obidi

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has come out to react to rumors that she has moved on and found love again following her messy split from her ex-husband, Justin Dean. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she is as single as a dollar bill, and she has no time for dating because she is always busy working hard to cater for herself and her kids.

Her words, “I used to believe so much in love until I got played by my ex husband whom I married at the age of 19 as a virgin. Ever since then, my happiness and peace of mind comes first before considering any man’s heart and emotions. YES, my love is TRANSACTIONAL. (You give me love I give you peace)! Happy International woman’s day to a STRONG GIRL…❤️”

