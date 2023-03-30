I’m Used To Being Under Pressure – Mudryk

Chelsea forward, Mykhailo Mudryk has come out to say that he is embracing the pressure of being an £89 million ($110m) signing in England. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he intends to win over his several doubters eventually and make those calling him a loser now refer to him as a winner in future.

Mudryk added that this is not the first time he would be under pressure as a footballer, so he is used to it.

His words, “I can say yes, it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s not for the first time. I like this pressure because one day that guy who said I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner. Time will tell.”

On playing as a striker, “It’s a good position. It’s easier when the ball comes to you by floor but it’s heavier when you receive the ball in the air. But it depends what kind of game we got here, for some games maybe it’s better for me to play nine, for some games it will be better for me, and for the team, to play on the side.”