    Imo: PDP’s Anyanwu issues quit notice to alleged Inhuman APC government

    Politics

    The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pack its bags.

    Senator Samuel Anyanwu
    Anyanwu, the national secretary of the PDP, said the people were ready to vote out the “inhuman” APC administration led by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

    A statement on Thursday by the Party’s Spokesperson, Ikenna Onuoha accused rivals of claiming he was “being sponsored” for the November 11, 2023 election.

    The aide said the news was baseless, misleading and “a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of the PDP and its candidate”.

    Recalling that Anyanwu ran for governor in 2019, Onuoha insisted only “a nonentity and a push-over can be sponsored” to destabilize the position of Ndi-Imo.

    He said to show preparedness, Anyanwu released an abridged version of his manifesto after winning the PDP ticket, while others are trying to steal the “strategic initiatives”.

    The statement accused the APC government of “enjoying the wanton killings, incessant kidnapping and total shutdown of all businesses in the country”.

    It added that the plot against Anyanwu was in retaliation for his resistance to the planting of “stooges” as governorship aspirants ahead of the primary election.

    Onuoha said opponents were circulating “uncharitable and divisive venom” because they were jittery about PDP’s unity which led to the adoption of a consensus option.

    “Senator Anyanwu will sack the retrogressive and inhuman APC administration to be able to secure our society from the senseless killings and economic shortfalls,” the aide asserted.

