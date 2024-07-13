Imo Politician Prince Njemanze Declares Okigwe Zone’s Turn for Governorship

Imo politician Prince Bob Njemanze has declared that it is the turn of Okigwe Zone to produce the next governor of the state.

In a recent interview, Njemanze noted that according to the Charter of Equity, Okigwe has served one governorship term and should be supported for another term to allow Owerri Zone to have its full eight years of two terms.

“My statement was very straight and factual. The first choice is Owerri Zone, but how do we realize it? If we do not recognize that Okigwe has as much right as we do and we generate a situation where Okigwe Zone comes fully blast into the contest, they will achieve an understanding with Orlu which will cost Owerri the seat,” he explained.

Njemanze suggested a strategic approach: “So, it will either be that an Okigwe person takes the seat or an Orlu person takes it.

I said in my last interview that our best option without mincing words, is since Okigwe has a candidate that is constitutionally stopped from a second tenure why don’t we interface with them and agree to have just that one? I felt that was the easiest bargain we would make.”

Njemanze’s comments emphasize the importance of political strategy and cooperation within the state’s zoning arrangement to ensure equitable governance.