Imo State Govt Denounces False Rumours of Governor Uzodinma’s 2027 Vice Presidential Ambition

The Imo State Government has unequivocally dismissed as baseless and malicious the recent circulation of posters depicting Governor Hope Uzodinma alongside the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, with claims suggesting the governor’s intent to run for Vice President in 2027.

The government has labelled these allegations as fabrications designed to mislead the public and sow discord within the political landscape.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, the government condemned the dissemination of these posters, which have been circulating widely on social media platforms.

Emelumba categorically stated that these rumours are the work of mischief-makers intent on creating friction between Governor Uzodinma and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Emelumba emphasised that Governor Uzodinma has never entertained the notion of running for the office of Vice President.

He noted that the governor’s primary focus remains on fulfilling his duties as the elected leader of Imo State and on supporting the current administration at the federal level.

“Everyone in Nigeria is well aware that Governor Uzodinma is one of the most ardent supporters of President Tinubu,” Emelumba remarked.

“He has been actively involved in garnering national support for the President’s initiatives.

The idea that he would contemplate a Vice Presidential bid at this time is both laughable and absurd. Governor Uzodinma is fully committed to his responsibilities in Imo State and to supporting the President. These malicious rumours have no basis in reality.”

The Commissioner further accused opponents of the federal administration of resorting to the spread of fake news as a tactic to create division within the ruling party.

He asserted that these efforts are a continuation of previous unsuccessful attempts to destabilise the government, including a recent protest that failed to gain traction.

Emelumba highlighted that the opposition’s latest strategy appears to be focused on driving a wedge between President Tinubu and his loyalists by spreading false information.

He warned that such tactics could undermine the unity and peaceful coexistence between the federal and state governments.

“The failure of the recent violent protest aimed at destabilising the government has prompted the opposition to adopt new methods of attack,” Emelumba said.

“Their latest attempt involves spreading a tissue of lies designed to create division within the APC and between key figures in the government.

We urge those behind these serpentine activities to desist from their actions, which have the potential to disrupt the harmony between the federal and state governments.”

The Commissioner concluded by reiterating that Governor Uzodinma has no intention of pursuing the Vice Presidency, either now or in 2027.

He urged the public to disregard any information to the contrary as it is entirely false, malicious, and spurious.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has no Vice Presidential ambition, either now or in 2027,” Emelumba stated firmly.

“Any suggestion otherwise is nothing more than a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. We advise the public to ignore these baseless rumours.”

The Imo State Government’s swift response to these unfounded allegations reflects its commitment to maintaining stability and focus within the state’s administration.

By addressing the issue head-on, the government aims to prevent any potential fallout that could arise from such misinformation.

This incident also highlights the broader issue of fake news and its impact on the political landscape.

In an era where social media can rapidly amplify rumours and falsehoods, the need for accurate and reliable information is more crucial than ever.

The Imo State Government’s clear and decisive stance serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before accepting it as truth.

As the political climate in Nigeria continues to evolve, it is likely that such incidents will become more common.

However, the Imo State Government’s response demonstrates that it is prepared to counter any attempts to destabilise its administration and to protect the integrity of its leadership.

By remaining vigilant and proactive, the government can ensure that its focus remains on the needs of the people of Imo State, rather than on unsubstantiated rumours and distractions.