INEC goes to court over BVAS re-configuration

There are indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will approach the Court of Appeal seeking to set aside its earlier ruling concerning the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

A senior official of the commission, who did not want his name mentioned, informed Daily Trust about the development over the weekend in Abuja.

Recall that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had sought and obtained an order from the Court of Appeal to inspect election materials used by the INEC.

However, with the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, the electoral body intends to ask the court to set aside the order so it can reconfigure the BVAS before the election.

According to the paper, the official said, “We have to approach the court to grant us leave to do the re-configuration, as this cannot be done without the court order. The re-configuration must be done on time as it would be done manually and would be deployed to the designated PUs.”