INEC Registers 4.4m Fresh Voters For PVC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 4,420,391 fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as of Monday, Nov. 29.

INEC disclosed this in a Weekly update on CVR for 2nd Quarter Week Eight in Abuja on Monday.

It said that as of Monday, Nov. 29 at 7a.m 1,971,617 persons comprised of 996,902 males and 974,715 females had completed online and physical registration.

The registration according to INEC included 793,424 online and 1,178,193 physical registration.

“A breakdown of the figure of persons that have completed their registration shows 19,783 Persons With Disability (PWDs) and 1,406,560 youths age between 14 and 35,” it said.

INEC also disclosed that it has received a total of 6,958,463 applications as of 7 a. m. on Monday.

It said that the figure included applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information record, etc.

The distribution of the applications according to the update included 3,735,889 males, 3,222,574 females and 74,445 PWDS, Youth (18-34) 4,466,214.

The distribution according to age included 1,670,783 of middle age between 35 to 49 years; 724,108 elderly (between age 50 to 69) and 97,358 old persons (between 70 and above).