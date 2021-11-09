INEC Relies On Facial Verification Of Voters As Fingerprint Fails

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ihiala town, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State are depending on facials to accredit voters, using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)

An INEC official who spoke to journalists in Eziani Primary school, Ihiala ward one, polling unit 10 said: “The thumbprint is not functioning, but the facial verification is what we are using to issue out accreditation.”

The INEC technical officer in Ihiala Local Government Area however said it takes between 30 seconds to one minute to accredit one voter, and the process is progressing speedily.