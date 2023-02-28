INEC’s Lack Of Transparency Led To Controversies Trailing Its Results – Alibaba

Popular comedian, Alibaba has come out to share his thoughts about the manual collation of election results. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s lack of transparency in the presidential and national assembly election is the reason for the current controversies trailing its results.

He added that failure to transmit the results from the polling unit negates the law and makes the results invalid.

His words, “Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm…

1. The intending voters will check for their names on a register.

2. Upon seeing your name and details, you will join the queue to be accredited.

3. You will be accredited after the BVAS machine recognizes your face and fingerprint.

4. After accreditation, you will collect your ballot papers, go to the cubicle, vote, and after that, drop your ballot paper in the appropriate box.

5. The votes will be counted after all on the queue have voted. The agents and electorate will watch the votes counted, and the results imputed into the BVAS machine.

6. The results transmitted would also have to be signed by the agents.

7. All the results transmitted to the State collation office will then be collated and sent to the Federal or National collation centre Abuja.

Hmmmmmmmmmm”

WOW.