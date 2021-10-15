Inflation rate drops again in September 2021 – Report

Nigeria’s headline inflation in the month of September 2021, slides down further to 16.63% compared to 17.01% recorded in the previous month.

This is in line with the recently released CPI report for the month of September, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

In this report, the consumer price index, which measures the rate of inflation rose by 16.63% year-on-year in the review month. This represents 0.38% point decrease compared to 17.01% recorded in August 2021.

Food inflation, which is a closely watched index also dropped to 19.57% in September from 20.3% recorded in the prior month while core inflation rose to 13.74%, up by 0.33% when compared with 13.41% recorded in August 2021.

Meanwhile, the Urban Inflation rate increased by 17.19% (year-on-year) in September 2021 from 17.59% recorded in August 2021, while the Rural Inflation rate increased by 16.08% in September 2021 from 16.45% in August 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline Index increased by 1.15% in September 2021, this is 0.13% higher than the rate recorded in August 2021 (1.02) percent.

In terms of non-farm produce, the highest increases were recorded in prices of gas, household textile, garments, motor car, game of chance, major household appliances whether electric or not, passenger transport by air, hospital services, other services in respect personal transport equipment, wine, clothing materials, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories, non-durable household goods.