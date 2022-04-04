Insecurity: Accord Party Expresses Fears, Says There May Be No Nation

Following the heightening insecurity in Kaduna State and in other parts of the country, the Accord Party has expressed fears that the development may end the existence of Nigeria if nothing is done to arrest the situation.

The party urged governments at all levels to rise up to the urgent call of the moment and decisively tackle insecurity, saying that the citizens cannot continue to be cheaply killed by terrorists on a daily basis.

In a statement by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, which was sent to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, the Accord Party said it sees the attack by the bandits, which left nine persons dead, many others wounded and kidnapped, as one too many to be wished away, adding that security agents must fish out the perpetrators.

The party said the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, which was bombed, was a manifestation of failed security intelligence and coordination, noting that Nigeria’s security architecture must be overhauled.

They advised that the security structure should be reorganized in a manner that rhymes in sync with the modern day realities of efficient and effective protection of citizens.

While insisting on overhauling of the nation’s security architecture, the party said it had lost counts of security agencies’ reactionary move rather than proactive measures, hence, it shows that terrorists were always ahead of them in their attacks.

The statement said: “We charge the citizens not to lose hope in the ability of the country to overcome its present security and economic challenges.

“In this month of Ramadan and Lent, we should pray more in seeking God’s intervention.”

While expressing confidence in the capacity of the armed forces to defeat the insurgency and banditry bedeviling the country, it said, “we promise that the party will bring sweeping changes in the security arrangement of the country when it emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential election.”