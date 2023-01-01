Inter Milan Means Everything To Me – Lukaku

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to say that he wants to seal a permanent return to the club in the summer. He recently revealed that he hopes to find a way with Chelsea very soon, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he already spoke to Chelsea about his relationship with Thomas Tuchel during his time at Stamford Bridge, so his decision to return to Inter is final.

Lukaku added that the Italian club means everything to him, and he is very happy at the club.

His words, “I spoke to Chelsea about my relationship with the coach and I decided to come back to Inter. Things went very fast and I’m happy. I hope to stay at Inter, Inter for me is everything. But we need to find a way with Chelsea.”