Internet Fraud: EFCC Committed to Securing the Future, says Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has assured the youth across Nigeria that the Commission is working diligently to safeguard their future from fraudsters intent on damaging the country’s reputation and jeopardising the prospects of future generations.

Olukoyede provided this assurance in Abuja on Thursday, 25th July 2024, during a visit by Citi Polytechnic, Abuja’s Engineering and Computer Science students to the Commission’s corporate headquarters.

Speaking through the Head of the Creative Communications Unit (CCU), Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Chris Oluka, Olukoyede emphasised that the anti-corruption stance of today’s youth is crucial for the nation’s future prosperity.

“We want to assure you that the EFCC is working tirelessly to secure your future. The current issues did not arise overnight; the decay in the system began long ago. If we can trust this generation, we can be confident that in the years to come, Nigeria will be safer,” he stated.

“The reason for your visit is the EFCC’s significance on the youth. We firmly believe that it should not just be a saying that the future belongs to the youth, but a reality,” Oluka conveyed.

He highlighted the two primary issues the EFCC is tackling: economic and financial crimes. “An economic crime targets the country’s economy, while a financial crime involves using financial instruments to commit offences, often through financial and designated non-financial institutions,” he explained.

Tony Orilade, Head of the Public Interface Unit, in his presentation titled “How Youths Can Avoid the Temptation of Internet Fraud,” urged students to uphold integrity and shun cybercrime. “You are the future of Nigeria. I encourage you to always stand for what is right, reject cybercrime, avoid examination malpractices, and live with integrity for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Orilade also emphasised the role of youth in promoting transparent and accountable governance, including budget performance advocacy. He encouraged students to leverage Nigeria’s whistle-blowing policy, launched on 21st December 2016 by the Federal Ministry of Finance, which allows citizens to report fraud, bribery, embezzlement, and other corrupt practices.

Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, Ogunjobi Olaleke, discussed the factors driving youths towards cybercrime, including internal and external pressures for material possessions, a get-rich-quick mentality, greed, familial responsibilities, and low self-control.

Deputy Director and cybersecurity analyst, Robert C. Okwor, stressed the importance of cybersecurity in preventing data breaches and cyber threats. “You must stay informed on the latest cybersecurity trends and adapt strategies to protect yourselves against potential vulnerabilities,” he advised.

Aisha Muhammed, Head of the Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, urged the students to support the EFCC in its fight against internet fraud, and economic, and financial crimes. “We must all join hands to combat corruption, not just for our sake, but for our children and future generations,” she implored.

In response, Veronica Christopher, representing the students, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for the opportunity to learn firsthand about its efforts. “We look forward to more enlightenment sessions at our school, and we are committed to spreading the message about fighting corruption,” she said.